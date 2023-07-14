CHANGE LANGUAGE
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's ED Arrest, Judicial Custody Legal, Says Madras HC
Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji's ED Arrest, Judicial Custody Legal, Says Madras HC

July 14, 2023

Chennai, India

Senthil Balaji was arrested by the ED in a cash-for-jobs scam allegedly involving him when he was Transport minister in the then CM J Jayalalithaa-led government. (File Image: @Senthilbalaji/Twitter)

The Madras High Court on Friday held legal the Enforcement Directorate’s arrest of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji and subsequent judicial custody granted by a lower court.

Justice CV Karthikeyan, the third judge to hear the matter, following a Division Bench’s split verdict on a plea related to the Minister’s arrest, held legal the arrest and custody.

A Division Bench comprising Justices Nisha Banu and D Bharatha Chakravarthy had pronounced a split verdict on the Habeas Corpus petition filed by Megala, wife of Senthil Balaji.

Justice Nisha Banu had held that the ED had no power to seek custody and said the HCP was maintainable. Justice Bharatha Chakravarthy, however, differed.

The ED arrested Senthil Balaji last month in connection with the cash-for-jobs scam that occurred in the state’s transport department, and he continues to be a Minister without portfolio.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
