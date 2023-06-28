CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Monsoon Session Likely to Begin in July 3rd Week, May Move to New Parliament Building Midway
1-MIN READ

Monsoon Session Likely to Begin in July 3rd Week, May Move to New Parliament Building Midway

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 22:32 IST

Delhi, India

Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28, at Parliament house in Delhi. (Image: PTI)

The nearly month-long monsoon session is likely to have 20 sittings and would conclude before Independence Day

The monsoon session is likely to commence in the third week of July, with sittings beginning in the old Parliament building and moving to the new building midway, Parliamentary sources said on Wednesday. The new building was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28.

The nearly month-long monsoon session is likely to have 20 sittings and would conclude before Independence Day. While the session will commence in the old Parliament building, it is likely to be moved to the new Parliament later, they said.

During the session, the government is likely to bring a bill to replace the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance which effectively nullified the Supreme Court judgment that gave the city government greater legislative and administrative control over "services" matter. The government will try an early passage of the bill.

The National Research Foundation Bill, cleared by the Union Cabinet on Wednesday, is also likely to be introduced. The proposed foundation will be a new funding agency to bolster the country's research competence in areas of science and technology.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:June 28, 2023, 22:32 IST
last updated:June 28, 2023, 22:32 IST