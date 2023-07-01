MP: Kejriwal Attacks PM Modi Over Price Rise, Says 'Open' Loot Going on in Country

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday attacked Prime Minister over price rise, saying it was the result of the “open" loot going on in the country.

Addressing a rally in Gwalior of Madhya Pradesh, where Assembly elections are due by the year-end, he also narrated the story of a “fourth class pass” king whom he said God unseated.

Incidentally, Modi was addressing a function in the Shahdol district of the state at the time.

“Modiji got too angry with me as I have given seven ‘revdis’ (freebies) in Delhi – free electricity for 24 hours, free schooling, free health care, free water, free bus travel to women, free pilgrimage facility to old people and employment to youth,” he said.

The Aam Aadmi Party convener blamed Modi for price rise while crediting himself for “bringing smiles on the faces of people with revdis”.

“The state exchequer is being looted. A loan of Rs 34,000 crore to a friend of his has been waived in Mumbai, Rs 22,000-crore loan of a man from Gujarat has also been written off,” he claimed.

God is not behind rising inflation, he said.

“Open loot is going on. This money is coming by taxing food things like milk and rice… Even the British people did not torment us as badly,” he said.

After securing a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections, AAP ran a high-decibel campaign during the Gujarat polls last year and won five seats in the 182-member House with a vote share of nearly 13 per cent.

The Delhi-headquartered party is now trying to expand its base in MP.

Kejriwal claimed that a litre of petrol costs Rs 57 but the retail price has crossed Rs 100 due to various taxes levied on it.

“Loots of Rs 20,000 crore, Rs 30000 crore and Rs 40,000 crore have taken place. Modiji waived Rs 11 lakh crore and got it looted. Modi indulges in dishonesty while Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is sent to jail,” he said.

Sisodia was arrested in March in connection with a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Kejriwal said the country has been ruined in the last 10 years, referring to the BJP government at the Centre under Modi. “Who has profited from the note ban? Have corruption and terrorism gone,” he asked.

The AAP leader claimed that the PM said in an interview that he went to school but not a college. “The prime minister should be educated,” he said.

To stress his education jibe, the Delhi chief minister narrated the story of a “fourth class pass” king who he said rose to the throne from being a tea seller near a railway station due to his oratory.

The emperor ruined a big kingdom after he was taken for a ride by officials due to his lack of knowledge and announced demonetisation. But it did not end corruption and terrorism in his kingdom, he said.

“That king one day claimed that he had a Master of Arts degree to which people laughed,” Kejriwal said.

When a calamity struck his kingdom and people were dying due to lack of oxygen, the king asked the masses to “beat plates with spoons”, he said.

The king distributed Rs 10,000 crore and Rs 20,000 crore to his friend. “Unemployment and rapes became galore in his kingdom,” he said.

The gods in heaven got together and petitioned Lord Shiva to do something, Kejriwal said. “Lord Shiva then made the people down below press the button against the king, eventually unseating him,” he added.