‘Mujhe Chalte Jana Hai...’: BJP Shares Animated Video to Attack Oppn for Calling Modi ‘Gautam Das', 'Chaiwala'

Launching an attack on the Opposition parties for criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP on Tuesday shared an animated video depicting the journey of PM Modi from 2007 till the present. In the four-minute-long video, the Bharatiya Janata Party displayed all the major achievements of the Central government and the Opposition’s failed attempts to target the PM by calling him “maut ka saudagar", “Gautam Das", “chaiwala" and among others.

The video starts with Modi as the Gujarat chief minister focusing on a PM post in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections. As Modi begins walking towards the chair of the prime minister, he is criticised by former Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, who called him “maut ka saudagar".

In the video, Modi can be seen ignoring all the attacks and continuing moving towards the prime ministerial post while he is being called “chaiwala" and ridiculed for the US visa ban. Modi can be seen becoming PM in 2014 and being greeted with an ‘Invitation to the US’ by an animated man depicting the then US president Barack Obama.

The video has also showed some work under the Modi-led government such as ‘Swachh Bharat Mission’, ‘Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojna’, ‘Ujjwala Yojana’, ‘Jan Dhan Yojana’, ‘Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojna’, ‘PM Awas Yojna’ and ‘Fasal Bima Yojna’.

In the video, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi can also be seen coming up with Rafale scam allegation against Modi as he got re-elected as the Prime Minister in 2019.

The last part of the video clip shows PM Modi unaffected by remarks such as ‘Gautam das’, ‘Modi teri kabar kudegi’, ‘neech’, ‘cockroach’, ‘Ravan’ among others and working towards an aim of making India a ‘5 trillion dollar economy’.

Earlier in the day, leaders of 16 opposition parties met in the Parliament complex and decided to step up their demand for a joint parliamentary committee (JPC) probe or a Supreme Court-monitored probe on the Adani issue. The government’s offensive against Rahul Gandhi over his democracy remarks in London also came up for discussion at the meeting held in the chamber of Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, sources said.

Among the parties which attended the meeting include the Congress, DMK, CPI-M, JDU, RJD, NCP, SP, SS (Uddhav), AAP, CPI, JMM, IUML, MDMK, NC, VCK, and Kerala Congress.

Sources said the Congress strategy group decided to step up the demand for a JPC on the Adani issue.

Several Congress leaders have given adjournment notices in Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha for discussing the Adani issue. These include Pramod Tiwari, Naseer Hussain, Amee Yajnik, Kumar Ketkar, Jebi Mather, and Neeraj Dangi.

Adani Group stocks had taken a beating on the bourses after US-based activist short-seller Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share price manipulation, against the Gautam Adani-led group, which has dismissed the allegations as lies.

(with inputs from PTI)

