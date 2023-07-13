CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC PollAmit ShahBengal Rural Polls
Home » Politics » 'Mukhyamantri' Chandru Appointed Aam Aadmi Party Karnataka President '
1-MIN READ

'Mukhyamantri' Chandru Appointed Aam Aadmi Party Karnataka President '

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 13, 2023, 14:20 IST

Bengaluru, India

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)

AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo/PTI)

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement

The Aam Aadmi Party has announced the appointment of HN Chandrashekar, popularly known as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru, as its Karnataka unit president.

Prithvi Reddy, who held the post till now, has been made the national joint secretary, the party said in a statement.

“Karnataka’s renowned theatre-film artist, former MLA and senior politician ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru has been appointed as the state president of Aam Aadmi Party’s Karnataka state unit," it said.

National General Secretary of the party organisation, Sandeep Pathak, made the announcement in Delhi, the statement said.

B T Naganna and Arjun Parappa Halagigoudar have been appointed as the state organising secretaries.

Chandrashekar gained popularity as ‘Mukhyamantri’ Chandru after playing lead role in a play titled ‘Mukhyamantri’ (Chief Minister).

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. aap
  2. karnataka
first published:July 13, 2023, 14:20 IST
last updated:July 13, 2023, 14:20 IST