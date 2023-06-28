In Late-Night Meet, Muslim Law Board Decides To Oppose Uniform Civil Code More Strongly After PM Modi Bats For UCC

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) held an online emergency meeting on Tuesday evening and decided to oppose the proposed nationwide implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The meeting came hours after Prime Minister Narendra Modi advocated for the nationwide implementation of the law which seeks to formulate a set of common personal laws for all Indian citizens, regardless of their caste, creed or religion.

The overreaching law seeks to replace religion-based personal laws, rules of inheritance, adoption and succession.

In the meeting, the Islamic personal law body also decided to prepare a draft with important parts of Shariah mentioned in it to be presented in front of the Law Commission.

The board will then ask for an appointment with the chairman of the Law Commission to submit the draft, the body said in a statement.

The online meeting was attended by AIMPLB president Saifullah Rehmani; Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, chairman of the Islamic Centre of India and member of AIMPLB among others, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

On Tuesday, during his speech in Bhopal, PM Modi advocated for the implementation of UCC saying that even the Constitution mentions equal rights for all citizens.

The Prime Minister’s views yesterday were in sync with the affidavit filed by the BJP-led Central government in the Supreme Court a few months ago, which said, “citizens belonging to different religions and denominations following different property and matrimonial laws is an affront to the nation’s unity”.