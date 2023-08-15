'Must Have Got Direction from 10 Janpath...': BJP Slams Cong Chief Kharge for Skipping PM's I-Day Speech

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched attacks on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for skipping the Independence Day event at Red Fort in Delhi from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation.

The chair reserved for Kharge, who was also Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, was left vacant in the audience. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi also skipped the grand celebrations at Red Fort.

The Empty Red Chair: Kharge Skips I-Day Event at Red Fort, Says ‘Some People Speak As If…’

BJP leader and Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar said Kharge must have got directions from the Gandhi family to not attend the event.

“He must have got direction from the 10, Janpath and family to not go. He can’t do anything without clearance from the family. The family must have said that as long as we are not in government we should not celebrate India and Independence Day, maybe he’ll show up for the Italian Independence Day," he said.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel said the opposition parties should refrain from doing politics on the day of the national festival.

“The country and people like us expect that no politics should be played on national festivals. I don’t know how much the country will trust his (Mallikarjun Kharge) absence but the fact is that we have two national festivals and everybody be it a party member or opposition member should take it seriously. These are such occasions when everybody should keep their differences aside and come forward for the pride of India. This isn’t a law but an esteemed tradition," he said.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju said that the opposition does not participate in Parliament discussions and walks away when the PM speaks.

“The opposition doesn’t play its role. They don’t participate in Parliament discussions and walk away when the PM speaks. The LoP (Mallikarjun Kharge) doesn’t attend the event despite being invited," he said.

Kharge Clarifies For Skipping PM Modi’s Speech

Kharge clarified that he could not attend the PM’s event due to eye-related problems and a security situation.

“Firstly, I have some eye-related problems. Secondly, I had to hoist the Tricolour at my residence at 9.20 am as per protocols. Then I had to come to the Congress office and hoist the Tricolour here too. So, I could not have reached here. The security is so tight that they don’t let anyone else leave before the PM leaves…I thought that I will not be able to reach here on time…I thought it better to not go there to the security situation and lack of time."

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)