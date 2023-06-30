'Must Know of Lakshman Rekha': Telangana BJP in Damage-Control Mode After Outburst by Leaders

When Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar ensured that all is well in the party just two days ago, he seemed to have spoken too soon. Not only did an MLA lash out at the state leadership the next day, but a national executive member made matters worse through a bizarre tweet.

Now in damage control mode, Telangana BJP chief spokesperson K Krishna Sagar Rao has released a statement saying “such indiscipline is unacceptable in our party”.

On Thursday, Dubbak MLA Raghunandan Rao said he was upset with the state leadership for ignoring him. He added that despite winning Dubbak for the party, his pleas to the high command have gone unheard. He complained that though other leaders like Etela Rajender and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy were summoned to Delhi and given a platform to air their concerns, he was being routinely ignored. He also expressed disappointment at Bandi Sanjay Kumar’s style of functioning.

Meanwhile, BJP national executive member AP Jithender Reddy created a furore by tweeting a video. In the clip, a man can be seen kicking a yak in the butt and making the animal board a vehicle. He captioned it: “This treatment is what’s required for Bjp Telangana leadership." He even tagged senior leaders like Amit Shah and BL Santhosh.

When netizens expressed their shock, he clarified that the video was meant for those who were rebelling against Bandi Sanjay Kumar. But the ambiguous video was used by opposition leaders like Congress president Revanth Reddy to have some fun at the expense of the saffron party.

Seeing the whole house come undone, the party’s spokesperson released a statement on Friday saying that he strongly condemned the random, unwarranted and damaging media leaks and public statements being made by some leaders in their party.

“They seem to be forgetting the party they are currently representing. BJP is not Congress or BRS. BJP doesn’t have the culture or a system of indulging in public criticism of the party and its leadership. Almost all leaders who are making these statements are members either in top state or national committees of the party, and have plenty of opportunities to express their discontent, if any," he wrote.

“Personal agendas cannot override the party agenda. These leaders must know there’s a ‘Lakshman Rekha’ in the party. Making irresponsible and unwarranted statements against the party and its leadership is to openly exhibit an intention to damage the party," he added.​