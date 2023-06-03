MVA Can Win 40 of 48 Maha LS Seats if it Fights Unitedly, Says Cong's Balasaheb Thorat

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday said the Maha Vikas Aghadi, comprising his party, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party, can win up to 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra if they fight the 2024 polls unitedly.

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said workers wanted the party to contest the maximum number of seats.

Thorat said seats that the Congress had not contested earlier but where it had a very good base must be given to the party as part of the seat-sharing deal in the MVA.

During discussions, party functionaries have asked the state leadership to stake claim to these seats, he said.

Thorat, the Congress Legislature Party leader, said due to the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra, the people of the nation were aware of the problems they were facing.

Meanwhile, Patole said the two-day reviewing meeting of the party focussed on assessing its organisational strength and ensuring functionaries work towards getting maximum victories for the MVA.

“The seat-sharing formula has not yet been finalised. Our workers say the Congress must contest maximum seats. We are a national party," Patole said.

“The countdown for the Modi government has begun. We will work unitedly to defeat the Modi government and save the country. There is a lot of resentment against the Centre and the Eknath Shinde government," he claimed.