Nadda Commences Meeting with Party Leaders in Jaipur

Last Updated: July 29, 2023, 14:50 IST

Jaipur, India

Union minister and BJP's election in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi, national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and other leaders of the party are present in the meeting

BJP President JP Nadda started a meeting with the party leaders at the party’s state headquarters here on Saturday. Nadda was received at Jaipur airport by BJP state president CP Joshi and other senior leaders.

From there, he went to Moti Dungari Ganesh temple and offered prayers. Later, he reached the party office and began the rounds of meetings with the party leaders.

Union minister and BJP’s election in-charge for Rajasthan Pralhad Joshi, national vice president and former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and other leaders of the party are present in the meeting.

The meeting is being held in view of the election due in Rajasthan at the end of the year.

