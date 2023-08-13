Nadda Holds Back-to-back Meetings with BJP's Bengal Leaders, Takes Stock of Organisation

BJP president JP Nadda on Sunday held a series of meetings in Kolkata with party leaders of the state, and asked them to strengthen the booth-level organisation ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He asked the BJP’s state leadership to reach out to the people more.

The meetings were attended by the party’s state office bearers, MLAs and MPs.

“Nadda-ji took stock of the party’s organisational strength. He went through the reports of the party’s panchayat poll performance, and enquired about the drop in vote share in places where we had performed well in the Lok Sabha elections and assembly polls," a BJP leader said.

He also asked the party leaders to reach out to the people with the development works undertaken by the Centre, and “expose the misrule" of the TMC government.

Nadda held a meeting on Saturday night, another on Sunday morning and one more in the afternoon at the National Library.

He also visited the Dakshineswar Temple on the outskirts of Kolkata along with his wife Mallika Nadda in the morning.

Nadda arrived here on Friday on a three-day visit, to take stock of the organisation ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

For the 2024 elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has set a target of winning 35 Lok Sabha seats from West Bengal. In 2019, the BJP won 18 of the 42 seats in the state.