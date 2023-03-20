Nadda Slams Rahul Gandhi Over London Remarks, Highlights World Leaders' Appreciation for PM Modi | News18 Chaupal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Monday targeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks in London while pointing out that world leaders are praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Speaking at News18 India Chaupal, Nadda said India is following an independent foreign policy under PM Modi.

“When PM Modi took over, he invited SAARC nations for his oath-taking ceremony in 2014. He visited neighbouring countries first and helped them in their times of need. Now India is following an independent foreign policy. PM Modi is taking the country’s foreign policy with the ‘Nation First’ approach," he added.

The BJP leader said PM Modi has undertaken 64 foreign tours and visited more than 100 countries and maintained personal relations with the head of the states. “PM Modi is the first PM to visit Israel and Palestine. We continued our traditional relations with Russia and forged new strategic relationships."

“Putin said Modi is an ice-breaker and he pursues an independent foreign policy which is in favour of India. The US President had said Modi brought a vast country India and its people together. On the other hand, some people go abroad and talk about democracy. World leaders appreciate PM Modi for taking the country together.

Joe Biden said the success of COVID handling proves democracy can deliver. That means Joe Biden understands democracy is flourishing in India. And our leader goes to foreign countries and say the so-called defenders of democracy US and others are oblivious to Indian democracy. It means he is inciting them. Italian PM recently said Modi is the most loved PM."

Talking about India’s soft power under PM Modi, Nadda said 190 countries are now celebrating International Yoga Day.

