CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :West Bengal Panchayat ElectionMaharashtra PoliticsNews18 Mega UCC Poll2024 PollsCM Shinde Interview
  • 2023 WINS + LEADtmcbjpleftincotftie
    ZILA PARISHAD
    (/)
    		000000
CLICK HERE FOR DETAILED RESULTS
Home » Politics » Nadda to Chair BJP Meeting on Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls
1-MIN READ

Nadda to Chair BJP Meeting on Lok Sabha and Assembly Polls

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 12, 2023, 10:10 IST

New Delhi, India

BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (PTI/File)

BJP Chief Jagat Prakash Nadda (PTI/File)

Party sources said it will be a meeting of leaders associated with the BJP's 'Lok Sabha Pravas' programme, an exercise aimed at boosting its prospects in nearly 160 Lok Sabha seats, most of which it had lost in 2019

BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will chair a strategy meeting of party leaders here on Wednesday on the assembly polls later this year and the Lok Sabha elections next year.

Party sources said it will be a meeting of leaders associated with the BJP’s ‘Lok Sabha Pravas’ programme, an exercise aimed at boosting its prospects in nearly 160 Lok Sabha seats, most of which it had lost in 2019.

Besides the party’s office-bearers, several Union ministers have also been drafted in the exercise.

The deliberations will also focus on the preparations underway for the Lok Sabha polls as well as the assembly elections, a BJP leader said.

Assembly polls in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan and Telangana are due later this year.

That these are going to be the last round of state elections before the all-important Lok Sabha polls next year has added extra significance to them, with the BJP pulling out all the stops to put up an impressive show after its recent loss to the Congress in Karnataka.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Sanstuti Nath
Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime. If not w...Read More
Tags:
  1. jp nadda
  2. Lok Sabha polls
  3. Assembly polls
  4. BJP
first published:July 12, 2023, 10:10 IST
last updated:July 12, 2023, 10:10 IST