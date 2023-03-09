CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :K KavithaManish SisodiaJalandhar BypollKarnataka ElectionsParliament
Home » Politics » Nadda to Visit Bengaluru for Public Meeting, Road Show Today
1-MIN READ

Nadda to Visit Bengaluru for Public Meeting, Road Show Today

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: March 09, 2023, 15:18 IST

Bengaluru, India

Nadda, who is expected to arrive at the HAL Airport around 5.20 PM, will proceed to K R Puram to participate in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre (Image: PTI/File)

Nadda, who is expected to arrive at the HAL Airport around 5.20 PM, will proceed to K R Puram to participate in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre (Image: PTI/File)

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, several Ministers in the State Cabinet are likely to take part in the public meeting

BJP national president J P Nadda will be in the city on Thursday to hold a roadshow and attend a public meeting, as part of the party’s “Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre", ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls due by May.

Nadda, who is expected to arrive at the HAL Airport around 5.20 PM, will proceed to K R Puram to participate in the Vijaya Sankalpa Yatre, BJP state general secretary Siddaraju has said in a statement.

After receiving a welcome from party’s women workers near Ganapati temple at K R Puram, he will undertake a road show, leading to Government College ground to address a public gathering.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel, several Ministers in the State Cabinet are likely to take part in the public meeting.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)
Tags:
  1. jp nadda
  2. karnataka
  3. karnataka elections 2023
first published:March 09, 2023, 11:55 IST
last updated:March 09, 2023, 15:18 IST
Read More