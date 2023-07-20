Naga Legislators Forum Voices Outrage Over Manipur Video, Calls for Unity and Exemplary Punishment

The Naga Legislators Forum (NLF), led by Minister Awangbow Newmai and comprising 10 Naga MLAs, on Thursday expressed its strongest condemnation of a disturbing viral video that depicted the naked parade of two women. The NLF leaders were visibly distressed by the gravity of the crime, stating that it went beyond human imagination and shook the collective conscience of the people.

In response to the incident, the NLF has demanded exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved. The forum firmly believes that stringent actions against the culprits will serve as a deterrent and prevent the recurrence of such heinous crimes in the future.

Standing in solidarity with the victims and their families, the NLF expressed deep empathy for the trauma and pain they have endured and extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Minister Newmai called upon all residents in Manipur to unite and actively contribute to rebuilding peace in the state. Emphasising the importance of collaborative efforts, he stated that every problem can find a solution through open discussions and dialogue. The NLF’s vision is to foster a peaceful and harmonious Manipur where the suffering of all sections of society is alleviated, he said,

The NLF reassures the people that they will work relentlessly to ensure that such horrific incidents are not repeated, and justice prevails for the victims and their families.​

Police on Thursday said a man who was part of the mob that paraded two tribal women naked in Kangpokpi district of Manipur and was seen dragging one of them was among four persons arrested, as the incident of May 4 drew widespread condemnation.