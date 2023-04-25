Na-nar Again: Konkan Villagers Put Oil Refinery Project on Slippery Ground; Fuel Political War of Words

For the past two days, villagers of Barsu and Solgaon of Rajapur taluka in Ratnagiri district of Konkan region are protesting against the upcoming oil refinery project, which was earlier to come up at Nanar.

Reason? They fear the project will lead to pollution.

April 24 was the date for soil and water survey for the project. Considering the situation on ground, the local police have imposed section 144 to restrict protesters entering the proposed site of refinery.

Kashinath Gorle, a local farmer, said, “The government scrapped the Nanar refinery project, which was just three-four km from our village, citing feasibility report. Why do they want the same project in our village? How is it feasible for our village? We have been told that this will generate employment, but we had visited the project sites and our experience is contrary to the claims.”

“We fear this project will harm our health and destroy the environment of this region. Police have already arrested a few activists related to this protest. They have slapped notices on our houses. Are we criminals or terrorists to be treated like that?”

According to sources within the government, soil and water testing is happening at the site, but “it doesn’t mean the company is starting the installation of the refinery”. “If the test results are positive, we will then issue the work order. Meanwhile, the government will try to have a dialogue with locals.”

THE ATTACK

The Opposition in the state cornered the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government over the issue.

Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar issued a statement: “Today is the second day of the protest against the refinery project. The protesters are firm, including women and children. There is a huge heat wave in the state. We have already lost some people in the Kharghar incident. The survey should be suspended, senior ministers in the cabinet should discuss with the protesters and find a way out. The government is requested not to use police force to carry out the survey using batons.”

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar called Industries Minister Uday Samant and discussed this issue. Pawar also requested him to have a dialogue with protesters and release the detained protestors.

Shiv Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray also called a meeting of his party leaders from Konkan region to discuss the strategy. So far, Thackeray and his party have supported the local villagers.

THE COUNTER

Samant, meanwhile, attacked Thackeray. At the press conference, he showed a letter written by Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra to Prime Minister of India about the refinery project in January 2022.

“Today, he is opposing the project, but he had only written letter to PM. The former CM had also opposed the Samruddhi Mega Highway. The way we resolved the issue of Samruddhi Mega Highway, the same way, we will try to convince the protesters of the refinery. But my question to the former CM is will he explain why he had written to the Union government? When the project had gone to other states, they raised their voices, but when such big projects are coming to Maharashtra, why are they opposing? Thackeray’s leader Rajan Salvi, who is a local MLA, is in favour of the project, but Sena UBT MP Vinayak Raut, who represents Konkan in parliament, is opposing the project.”

A copy of the letter, which is with News18, shows Thackeray had backed this project and had promised to give 133,00 acres near Barsu and Solgaon villages. In the letter, Thackeray had also written that 90% of the proposed land parcel is barren and no displacement of houses is estimated, as the villagers are located outside the project area.

The minister further said: “We will not put any pressure on farmers for this project, but we must understand that if this project is coming to our state, it will certainly have a good impact on our economy. The government is ready 24×7 to have a dialogue with the protesters.”

