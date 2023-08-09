'Baith Neeche...Aukat Hai?' Union Minister Narayan Rane Draws Flak Over Harsh Language in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Narayan Rane, while speaking during a debate over the no-confidence motion against the government in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, lost his cool and rained down on fellow MP Arvind Sawant. Rane, in a harsh manner, asked Sawant to sit down saying he doesn’t have the status to speak against the prime minister. The Chair had to alert the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises over the use of proper language in the House.

“Arey baith neeche (sit down)," the Union minister said, adding that Sawant does not have the “aukat (status)" to speak against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah.

“Aukat nahi hai inki Pradhan Mantri ji (Prime Minister), Amit Shah ke baare mei bolne ki. Agar kuch bhi bola toh tumhari aukat mei nikalunga (He does hold the status to comment on PM Modi, Amit Shah. If you say something, I will show you your place)," Rane said.

Opposition Reacts to Narayan Rane’s Conduct in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Narayan Rane was widely criticised for his choice of words inside the House. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said Rane is “threatening like a street goon in the Parliament" and asked if the BJP MP will be suspended for use of indecent language.

“Modi ji’s minister Narayan Rane is threatening like a street goon in the Parliament. The MP of the opposition is immediately suspended for asking questions to the Modi government. Will the BJP minister be suspended for using indecent language?" AAP said in a tweet.

“अरे बैठ, पीछे बैठ … औकात नहीं है उनकी… तुम्हारी औकात निकालूंगा…"Modi जी के मंत्री Narayan Rane संसद में किसी गली के गुंडे की तरह धमकी दे रहे हैं मोदी सरकार से केवल सवाल पूछने पर विपक्ष का MP तुरंत Suspend कर दिया जाता है क्या अभद्र भाषा का प्रयोग करने के लिए BJP के… pic.twitter.com/h8BkToGiXh — AAP (@AamAadmiParty) August 8, 2023

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared the video on Twitter and wrote, “Here he (Narayan Rane) is seen displaying the standard of this government and how low it can go."