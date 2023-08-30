'Terminator' Narendra Modi Will be Back in 2024: BJP Releases New Poster Ahead of I.N.D.I.A. Meet

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday likened Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the fictional character of Terminator from Arnold Schwarzenegger-starrer The Terminator franchise.

The party posted a poster on X, formerly Twitter, with PM Modi’s face and text “Narendra Modi – The Terminator. 2024! I will be back!”

This comes ahead of the third meeting of the anti-BJP I.N.D.I.A. bloc in Mumbai this week.

With less than a year left for the Lok Sabha elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on multiple occasions, has said that his government will return to power in 2024 and dubbed the opposition’s alliance as “ghamandiya gathbandhan”.

Addressing the nation on Independence Day, the PM made a strong pitch for his return to the ramparts of Red Fort next year.

Key leaders of the anti-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bloc, which has more than two dozen parties, will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their third huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

As many as 63 representatives from 28 political parties will attend the third meeting of the INDIA alliance meet on August 31 and September 1, NCP president Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference here, Pawar expressed confidence that the opposition alliance will provide a formidable alternative to bring about political change.

Pawar said there has been no discussion on seat sharing within INDIA.

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole had said Sonia Gandhi will attend the INDIA alliance’s meet in Mumbai. He said the alliance’s official logo will be unveiled during the gathering, where opposition leaders will also discuss their agenda ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The first meeting of the bloc was held in June in Patna, while the second gathering in Bengaluru in July finalised its name — Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA). The grouping has been formed with the aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

