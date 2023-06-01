Navjot Sidhu, Bikram Majithia Bonhomie at Opposition Meet in Punjab’s Jalandhar

A platform in Punjab’s Jalandhar where leaders of all opposition parties gathered against the “oppressive" Bhagwant Mann government witnessed a rare bonhomie between two arch-rivals Navjot Singh Sidhu and Bikram Majithia on Thursday.

Leaders of Congress, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and CPM came together on a common platform to display a united front against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government.

While the meeting was underway, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and SAD leader Bikram Majithia got up to shake hands and tightly hug each other. The two leaders have hurled the wildest accusations against each other. Sidhu had publicly accused Majithia of being involved in the drug trade and even hailed the move when the SAD leader was booked in a drug case.

Sidhu called out to Majithia from the dais and walked towards him and after a handshake, the two embraced each other. Meanwhile, SAD leader Sukhbir Singh in a lighter tone commented, “Beware! The programme is going live on a channel.”

Both Sidhu and Majithia had contested Assembly elections last year against one another from Amritsar East. However, both suffered defeat to an AAP candidate.

During his address, Sidhu mentioned his stay in jail with that of Majithia saying, “We both have gone to jails where they had 8-feet wide grain crushers.”

Congress’ Amarinder S Raja Warring, BJP’s Ashwani Sharma, SAD’s Sukhbir Badal and BSP’s Jasvir Garhi attend the meeting and announced that they would stand for one another in the event of any attack by the AAP government.

The leaders also announced that all parties would be going together to meet the Governor and the President of India on issues of alleged vendetta unleashed by the Mann government.

Though the ostensible reason for the event was to express solidarity with the Managing Editor of Ajit Group of Publications Barjinder Singh Hamdard, against whom a Vigilance Bureau notice has been issued, the main focus was to target the ruling party on various political issues.

Displaying rare bonhomie, the leaders were seen cracking jokes and laughing. At one point a leader was heard jokingly ask BJP’s Ashwani Sharma as to why the ED wasn’t going after Mann.