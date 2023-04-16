Navjot Singh Sidhu Says 'Security Lapse' At His Residence After ‘Suspicious Character’ Spotted on Terrace

Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu -who recently got out of jail — on Sunday said that there was a “security lapse” at his residence after an “unknown suspicious character” wrapped in a gray blanket appeared on his terrace.

Sidhu also said that this will not deter him for raising his voice for the state of Punjab.

Taking to Twitter, Sidhu said, “today on the terrace of my residence an unknown suspicious character wrapped in grey blanked was noticed around 7:00 PM , the movement my servant went out raised the alarm and called for help , he immediately ran and escaped.”

The Congress leader has reportedly spoken to the DGP of Punjab Police as well as SSP Patiala, about the incident.

“Have spoken to DGPPunjabPolice and the SSP Patiala has also been informed. This security lapse will not deter me from raising my voice for Punjab,” he said.

Sidhu walked out of Punjab’s Patiala jail last month, after nearly completing the Supreme Court imposed one-year rigorous imprisonment in a 1988 road rage case.

Sidhu was sentenced by the Supreme Court in May 2022. A bench of Justices AM Khanwilkar and SK Kaul allowed the review plea filed by the victim’s family on the issue of the sentence awarded to 58-year-old Sidhu. Soon after the apex court’s order, the former Punjab Congress chief surrendered.

The top court had imposed rigorous year-long sentence, which would end in May this year. He spent about 10 months in jail.

The case hearing continued for over 33 years, from the sessions court in Patiala to the Supreme Court.

Sidhu was acquitted of murder charges by the Sessions Court of Patiala in September 1999. However, the Punjab and Haryana High Court reversed the verdict and held Sidhu and Sandhu guilty under section 304 (II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) of the IPC in December 2006.

It had sentenced them to three years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh each on them. Sidhu then challenged the high court’s order in the Supreme Court.

