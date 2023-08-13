'Will Never Politically Go With BJP... Nothing Wrong With Seeing Family': Sharad Pawar After Meeting Ajit

Stating his stance quite clearly, Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar on Sunday said his party will not go with the BJP, even though some “well-wishers" are trying to make that happen.

“As the national president of the NCP, I am making it clear that my party (NCP) will not go with the BJP. Any association with the Bharatiya Janata Party does not fit in NCP’s political policy,” Pawar said addressing reporters at Sangola.

Pawar added that even though some “well-wishers" are trying to persuade him, he will never align with the saffron party.

Without naming anyone, Pawar said, “Some of us have taken a different stand. Some of our well-wishers are trying to see if there can be any change in our stand. That is why they are trying to have a cordial discussion with us."

This comes a day after he met Deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar in Pune on Saturday.

Speaking about his meeting, he said, “Ajit Pawar is my nephew. My meeting with him was not secret. There is nothing wrong in meeting a younger person from the family.”

He also highlighted that there was nothing wrong if a senior member of a family desires to meet another member, and at the end of the day Ajit is his nephew.

Notably, the Pawar senior shared the dais with Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis in Solapur district to unveil the statue of late MLA Ganpatrao Deshmukh on Sunday.

Ajit Pawar took oath as the deputy chief minister in the Shiv Sena-BJP government last month, while eight MLAs of NCP supporting him took oath as ministers.

