Ajit Pawar Details NCP's Flip-flops Between 2014-2019, Talks About Bias Towards Supriya Sule | Top Quotes

NCP veteran Ajit Pawar, who was recently sworn in as Maharashtra Deputy CM by joining hands with Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and BJP triggering a firefighting with Sharad Pawar’s party, on Wednesday said that he and his supporting MLAs were assured of decent portfolios in the cabinet.

Ajit Pawar on NCP’s Future in Maharashtra Govt

“We have been given assurance that good portfolios will be given to us so and we will be given a free hand to work for the development of Maharashtra," Pawar told media.

He further added that the faction was promised at least 9 berths in the Maharashtra cabinet but his party will negotiate for more in the coming months.

Ajit Pawar On Supporting NCP MLAs

Ahead of the crucial NCP factions meetings to establish a show of support, Ajit Pawar, who seemed confident of his MLAs said that those who couldn’t attend the meeting are constantly in touch with him.

On being asked about his plans for the coming general elections, Ajit Pawar announced that his faction will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections with the BJP and Shiv Sena faction led by Eknath Shinde.

Ajit Pawar Details NCP’s Flip-flops Between 2014-2019

Talking about NCP’s twists and turns in the past decade, Ajit Pawar said that the party changed its stances as needed with time.

“It was Sharad Pawar who stood against Sonia Gandhi. Then NCP started losing ground post-2004. In the 2014 lok sabha elections, praful patel was told to support BJP from outside," Pawar revealed.

Give Us Your Blessings: Ajit Pawar Urges Uncle Sharad to Retire

Pawar also asked Sharad Pawar to retire from Maharashtra politics.

“In BJP, leaders retire at 75. Give us blessings. If we are wrong, tell us our mistake. But who is this being done for? Why is this happening? Is it our mistake that we were not born to some people? Are you going to stop or not? You are 83," he said.

Ajit Pawar On Bias Towards Supriya Sule

“In the meeting, you said you will resign. That a committee will be made. We were asked to make Supriya (Sule) national president. We agreed…Don’t know what happened in 2 days? We were told that the resignation was being taken back. Are we not capable to run the govt? If there is a list of capable leaders in Maharashtra, am I not one of them? Then why don’t I get blessings? I told Supriya, she should explain to him, but she said he is headstrong," News18 quoted Ajit Pawar as saying.

Ajit Pawar on PM Modi’s Charisma

Heaping praises on Prime Minister Modi, Ajit Pawar said that the support he is receiving is unprecedented and overwhelming.

“People vote for pm modi because of his charismatic image and we will make Maharashtra the number one state with his support," Pawar added.

Against Communal Politics: Pawar’s Plan For Maharashtra

Talking about his contribution to Maharashtra politics, Ajit Pawar said that he never supported communal politics and only desire to work for the development of his state.

“I have never done family politics, I have never indulged in communal politics. All I ever did and want to do is to work for the betterment of my people," Pawar said.