NCP Entry Triggers Berth Pangs in Shinde Camp, CM Leaves President's Tour to Pacify Sena MLAs

With Shiv Sena MLAs who have been awaiting cabinet berths for one year said to be upset with the sudden induction of Ajit Pawar and eight NCP MLAs in the Eknath Shinde-BJP government, the Chief Minister had to cut short his visit to Nagpur and rush to Mumbai to pacify his flock.

According to sources, the Shiv Sena, which split into two following Shinde’s rebellion against Uddhav Thackeray, is witnessing further divisions with MLAs in the CM’s camp slotted into two groups – those with ministerial berths and those awaiting cabinet expansion to get in. The oath-taking of Pawar, who has been made the deputy chief minister and other NCP MLAs has reportedly stunned the latter.

News18 had reported on July 3 that MLAs in the Eknath Shinde camp were upset with the developments. According to reports, two MLAs of the party came to blows over the issue of berth allotments on Tuesday, following which the Chief Minister had to return from Nagpur, where he had gone to receive President Droupadi Murmu, late on Tuesday. He then called for an urgent meeting of MLAs on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the MLAs reportedly expressed their displeasure over the entry of NCP legislators in the government. Sources told News18 the MLAs pointedly asked the CM as to when the cabinet would be expanded and how many berths Shiv Sena would be getting now since Ajit Pawar too would seek NCP share in the cabinet. Few MLAs are also said to have demanded that ministers whose performance is not up to the mark be replaced with fresh faces.

Eknath Shinde now finds himself in a tricky situation since the Shiv Sena is likely to get only three or four berths in the expansion.

An MLA who attended Wednesday’s meeting told News18 that Shinde assured the gathering that the cabinet expansion would take place soon and that he would discuss increasing the number of berths for the Shiv Sena with deputy CM and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

Following the meeting, Industries Minister Uday Samant refuted news of Shiv Sena MLAs being upset. Sources in the CMO also refused speculative reports that Shinde may step down as Chief Minister to protest the induction of NCP MLAs.