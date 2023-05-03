NCP Leader Jitendra Awhad, Thane Unit Quit After Sharad Pawar's Resignation Shocker

A day after Sharad Pawar announced to step down as the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), party leader Jitendra Awhad on Wednesday said he resigned from the post of National General Secretary.

Awhad also said all office bearers of the Thane party unit have resigned from their posts.

“I have resigned from my post of National General Secretary and I have sent my resignation to NCP chief Sharad Pawar. All office bearers of Thane NCP have also resigned after Pawar Saheb’s announcement [to resign from the post of party chief]," Awhad said.

“He didn’t take us into confidence. He has taken his decision. He has taught us that decisions should be taken democratically. That decision should be taken after consulting everyone. I only know that he shouldn’t take this decision," he said.

Supriya Sule to Be At Forefront?

News18 has learnt that the following proposals are being put forth by the party over the NCP president post:

-Sharad Pawar should continue as president. A working president should be appointed.

-Division of responsibilities. Supriya Sule to handle national responsibilities. Ajit Pawar to handle state responsibilities.

Speculation Rife Over Rohit Pawar, Sharad Pawar’s Grandnephew

After Sharad Pawar’s surprise resignation announcement, speculation is rife that the veteran leader has been grooming Rohit Pawar, his grandnephew, as his successor.

Rohit Pawar is an MLA from the Karjat-Jamkhed constituency. Rohit Pawar is also present at the meeting that is taking place at YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai over the NCP president post

Meeting in Mumbai’s YB Chavan Centre Over Sharad Pawar’s Decision

The committee formed to decide on the post of NCP president will hold a meeting at YB Chavan Center in Mumbai shortly.

Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Walse Patil, Hemant Takle, Aditi Tatkare are present at the venue.

