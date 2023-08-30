‘NCP Leaders Who Have Gone There Will…’: Akali to Mayawati, Sharad Pawar Speaks Ahead of INDIA Meet

On the eve of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc’s meet in Mumbai on Thursday and Friday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar sought to clear the confusion over the split in his party after a big chunk of their leaders joined the Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government in Maharashtra.

“There is no confusion among the party workers and leaders. Those who have gone there will be shown their place by people only during the upcoming elections,” Pawar said.

So far, 28 political parties have supported the grand alliance against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). At least 63 leaders are expected to attend the meet.

ON BSP, AKALI DAL

At the press conference of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners, who have organised the meet, Pawar was asked about other political parties namely Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Akali Dal and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), who have not extended their support to the INDIA alliance. Present along with Pawar were Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole, Congress leader Ashok Chavan and Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray.

“Mayawati has kept her doors open for the BJP, so unless we get clarity from her, it will not be possible for us to think about the BSP. If Akali Dal wants to join us, they can come in the alliance, but it will not be easy. We have the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which is in power in Punjab. We have the Congress which has a different strategy for Punjab, so we don’t want to indulge into such things which will increase the differences among us,” he said.

COMMON MINIMUM PROGRAMME, SEAT SHARING, MULTIPLE CHOICES

There is a possibility that a common minimum programme, on the lines of the MVA alliance, will be drafted at the Mumbai meeting to get all alliance partners to agree on common issues. There is also a chance that the seat-sharing formula may be discussed.

“We are yet to start the dialogue for seat-sharing. There is a chance that we might discuss this issue in this meeting and then give the responsibility to some leaders to speak with state leaders about seat-sharing,” said Pawar in the same press conference.

When asked about the formation of coordination committee and head of the coordination committee, Uddhav Thackeray said: “We have two days to discuss this issue, soon you may get clarity on this issue.”

Before the Mumbai meeting, various leaders of the INDIA alliance have started making statements in favour of their party leaders for the post of PM. Thackeray took dig at the BJP, without naming it. “For the post of PM, we have multiple choices, ask them if they have such an option? They only have one option,” he said.

Given Maharashtra’s legacy of freedom movement, Maharashtra Congress leaders feel INDIA will carry forward the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu Maharaj, Jyotiba Phule and Babasaheb Ambedkar and fight against injustice.