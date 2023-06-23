'NCP Must Give Bigger Role to OBC Leaders': After Ajit Pawar, Chhagan Bhujbal Lists Demand from Top Brass

Days after Ajit Pawar asked the top brass to relieve him from the LoP post, senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal has ignited another debate in the party, emphasising that the next state chief, Mumbai president or Leader of Opposition should be an OBC face.

Bhujbal is of the opinion that the NCP should follow in the footsteps of the Congress and the BJP and balance the caste equations within the organisation to ensure representation for all on the big posts. His statement, however, has triggered a row as the NCP has historically been recognised as a Maratha-dominated party.

While Maharashtra Congress has Maratha leader Balasaheb Thorat as Leader of Opposition, OBC face Nana Patole is the state president. Similarly, in BJP, OBC leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule has been given the responsibility of the state president post. According to Bhujbal, a similar move by NCP will help send a strong message to the party cadre. Apart from himself, the senior leader suggested the names of Sunil Tatkare, Dhananjay Munde, and Jitendra Awhad to take on the responsibility.

“If the party appoints the next state president from the Maratha caste, the LoP post should be given to an OBC leader or vice versa,” Bhujbal said. Reacting to Ajit Pawar’s statement, Bhujbal said: “Our party runs on democratic values so all have a right to express their opinions. The national chief of the party will take a decision on Ajit Pawar but I am expressing my feelings that OBC leaders should also get a bigger role in the party organisation.”

A source within the NCP said if Ajit Pawar gets a bigger role in the party like state president, he may suggest name names of Dhananjay Munde or Bhujbal for the post of Leader of Opposition as both are his close associates.

Bhujbal has a vast experience in state politics whereas Munde was Leader of Opposition of Upper House from 2014-2019. The name of another leader and MP from Konkan region, Sunil Tatkare, is being discussed for the post of state president. A seasoned politician, Tatkare understands the caste equations in Maharashtra and is a close associate of Ajit Pawar.​