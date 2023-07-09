NCP vs NCP Updates: No Personal Attacks, Sharad Pawar Tells Ajit, Says 'Rebels Can Rethink...'

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) founder Sharad Pawar on Saturday launched his statewide tour in an effort to garner support amidst the power tussle with his nephew, Ajit Pawar. The tour comes a week after Ajit Pawar let a mutiny creating a vertical split in the party, declared himself NCP president and joined the Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government in Maharashtra.
The elder Pawar began his tour from Yeola in Nashik district, the constituency of rebel NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and apologized to the people for making him the MLA.
The NCP founder asserted if rebel leaders “rethink" their decision and want to return to him, he has no problem.
On the other hand, Maharashtra Speaker Rahul Narvekar on Saturday issued notices to MLAs of both factions of Shiv Sena seeking their reply on the issue of disqualification.
Latest Updates on Maharashtra Political Crisis
- Addressing a rally in Yeola on Saturday, Sharad Pawar said, “This rally is not about making any allegations against anyone I am here to apologise to all of you."
- “I regret making a wrong decision (in fielding Bhujbal from this constituency) You trusted me and voted for my party but my decision turned out to be wrong So, it is my duty to apologise to you next time when I come here, I promise I won’t repeat this mistake," the NCP founder added.
- Hitting back at nephew, Ajit Pawar over his suggestion that he should retire from active politics, the elder Pawar said he was against making personal remarks against anyone.
- Later, in an interview with the Marathi digital news channel Mumbai Tak, Sharad Pawar asserted, “Na tired hu, na retired hu."
- “Who are they to tell me to retire? I can still work," he added.
- Sharad Pawar also said he has no problem if rebel leaders “rethink" their decision and return to the party. “If anyone wants to do a rethink, there is no problem," he said while addressing a press conference in Nashik.
- Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said with Ajit Pawar’s entry to the Eknath Shinde-led dispensation as deputy CM, the government has now become a “Trishul" (trident) of development, amidst rumours of unrest within Shinde-led Sena.
- Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar on Saturday said 40 MLAs of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and 14 of the Uddhav faction were issued notices seeking their replies on disqualification petitions against them.
- Uddhav Thackeray faction on Saturday moved a letter of urgency before the Supreme Court today seeking an urgent hearing on a petition challenging the ECI order granting party symbol to Eknath Shinde.