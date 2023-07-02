'We Have Support of All NCP MLAs, Including Senior Members': Maha Dty CM Ajit Pawar At Presser

After he joined the Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government as deputy chief minister, Ajit Pawar on Sunday that all the MLAs were with him, including the senior members of the party and that they have not split the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Addressing a press conference after the ceremony, Pawar asked that if the NCP can join hands with the BJP in Nagaland, why cannot this be done for the betterment of Maharashtra and its people?

“We have all the numbers, all MLAs are with me. We are here as a party. We have informed all seniors also. The majority is given importance in a democracy," he said.

Pawar also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that the country is progressing under his leadership. “He is also popular in other countries. Everyone supports him and appreciates his leadership," he said.

Pawar added that they will fight the upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with the saffron party but in the name of NCP only.

“..Most of our MLAs are satisfied with this. We have supported this govt with NCP Party. We will contest all elections in the name of NCP only.." he said.

“Several people will criticise now a bit. We don’t give value to that and we will keep working for the progress of Maharashtra and that is why we have taken this decision," Pawar added.

The presence of NCP president Sharad Pawar and party’s working president Supriya Sule at the Opposition meeting in Patna had irked Ajit Pawar and his supporters, sources said. While Ajit Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister by Governor Ramesh Bais at the ceremony held in the Raj Bhawan, eight other NCP leaders took oath as ministers.

Those who were sworn in as ministers are Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Hasan Mushrif, Dhananjay Munde, Aditi Tatkare, Dharmarao Atram, Anil Patil and Sanjay Bansode.