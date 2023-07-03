NCP Split A Pleasant Surprise; Ajit Pawar Had Faced Mistreatment: Mahesh Jethmalani to News18

The split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Maharashtra was a pleasant surprise, said BJP leader and senior Supreme Court lawyer Mahesh Jethmalani said on Monday in an exclusive conversation with CNN-News18.

Going by what Ajit Pawar says, it seems he’s on solid grounds, added the Rajya Sabha member.

“In June, I was sure that the way Ajit Pawar was humiliated by Sharad Pawar, it made it very clear that he will leave the party. He had enough of the mistreatment,” Jethmalani said.

Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP leaders took oath in a hurriedly arranged ceremony at Maharashtra Raj Bhavan on Sunday.

They were accompanied by veteran party leaders such as Chhagan Bhujbal and Praful Patel, long-time aides of Sharad Pawar.

In a letter to Maharashtra governor Ramesh Bais, Ajit Pawar has claimed that over 40 NCP MLAs and six members of the legislative council are with him

The development will make the government in Maharashtra stronger, Jethmalani said. The Eknath Shinde and BJP factions are working well and this could be another boost to it, he added.

“Legal proceedings might happen anyway. There are two tests for who is a real party… Numbers would determine,” he said on the NCP split.