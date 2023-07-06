NCP Vs NCP: 'Gaddar' Posters Showing Sharad as Bahubali and Ajit as Kattapa Seen in Delhi

The NCP versus NCP crisis in Maharashtra saw expressive posters featuring the infamous ‘backstabbing’ scene from the movie, ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ put up at party offices in Delhi. Ahead of NCP founder Sharad Pawar’s arrival in Delhi today, posters featuring a scene from ‘Bahubali: The Beginning’ where Kattapa stabs Bahubali in the back, were put up with ‘Gaddar’ written on them.

The silhouette figures in the poster resembled Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar.

Also, old posters featuring rebel leaders, Praful Patel and Ajit Pawar were removed from the party office in Delhi and Mumbai.

Sharad Pawar has arrived in Delhi to attend the party’s National Executive meeting scheduled for later in the day.

“The whole country is watching traitors hidden among one’s own. The public won’t forgive such fraud people," the poster read.

The posters seemed to take a veiled dig at Sharad Pawar’s nephew, Ajit Pawar, whose mutiny created a vertical split in the NCP. Ajit Pawar went ahead and declared himself NCP president claiming the support of 31 MLAs in a big show of strength in Bandra on Wednesday.

While 31 of the 53 NCP MLAs attended the meeting called by the Ajit Pawar faction, 14 MLAs were present at the gathering addressed by Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, the leader of the breakaway NCP faction, Ajit Pawar wrote to the Election Commission Of India (ECI and staked a claim for the party name and symbol ‘clock’.

In response, NCP founder Sharad Pawar filed a caveat with the ECI saying no orders should be passed before the poll panel takes note of his contention on Ajit Pawar’s petition.

Ajit Pawar had filed a petition before the poll body under the Symbols Order, 1968, along with affidavits of “40-odd MLAs/MLCs/MPs” and also a resolution unanimously electing him as the NCP President.