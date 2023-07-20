NDA Divided into 10 Clusters Ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, Top Union Ministers Made In Charge

Two days after a meeting of the National Democratic Alliance chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi, the ruling alliance is all set to take forward its plans for the Lok Sabha elections next year. The entire NDA has been divided into 10 clusters, sources said.

“Ten union ministers have been made in charge of the clusters; even MPs from the BJP-led NDA will be part of these teams,” said sources aware of the development.

“The functioning of these teams and what shape it will take in the coming days and weeks is being deliberated upon. Cluster meetings will soon be finalised,” the sources said.

The sources added that top union ministers, including Anurag Thakur, Dharmendra Pradhan, Nityanand Rai, Sarbananda Sonowal, Pralhad Joshi, Arjun Ram Meghwal, are in charge of these clusters divided across some states.

On Tuesday (July 18), during a meeting of NDA partners in the national capital, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had expressed confidence that the BJP-led NDA will return to power in 2024 with absolute majority.

He also said he was confident that this alliance, which has been together for the last 25 years, has gone through ups and downs; and in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, it will get more than 50 percent of the total votes.