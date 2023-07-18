NDA Meeting in Delhi Updates: Leaders Garland PM Modi; Amit Shah to Give Welcome Speech

As the Bengaluru Opposition meeting concluded on Tuesday, the National Democratic Alliance meeting (NDA) came together in Delhi for a show of strength. PM Modi, BJP president JP Nadda reached the venue.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the leaders, from the BJP as well as allies, who arrived at the venue of the meeting.

Prime Minister Modi was welcomed by BJP president J P Nadda, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Tamil Nadu chief minister and AIADMK leader K Palaniswami and Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio.

Ahead of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said their coming together is a matter of “immense joy" and described the bloc as a time-tested alliance.

He tweeted, “It is a matter of immense joy that our valued NDA partners from across India will be attending the meeting in Delhi today. Ours is a time-tested alliance which seeks to further national progress and fulfil regional aspirations."

PM Modi Arrives, Garlanded by NDA Leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received a grand welcome as he reached the venue for the big NDA meeting on the sidelines of the opposition’s Bengaluru meet.

PM Narendra Modi garlanded by National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders at the NDA meeting in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jtGJ9XvFiF— ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2023

He was garlanded by all the Ally party leaders.

NEW ENTRANTS IN NDA

Upendra Singh Kushwaha of the Rashtriya Lok Samta Party, Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party and Jitan Ram Manjhi of Hindustani Awam Morcha are likely to join NDA ahead of the big meet.