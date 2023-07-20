NDA Meeting in Delhi Was Its Farewell Ceremony: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday took a dig at the BJP-led NDA and said the ruling coalition’s recent meeting in Delhi was its ”farewell ceremony”, a day after 26 opposition parties formed the grouping ’INDIA’.

”The BJP has become afraid of ’INDIA’. This name (of opposition bloc) is good. ’INDIA’ is a message of development and inclusiveness,” Yadav said in a statement.

”When it comes to development and inclusiveness, it includes our socialist and secular commitment. May our country progress and move forward on the path of happiness,” he added.

Yadav said that the people of the country will bid farewell to the BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

”The victory of the opposition alliance ’INDIA’ became sure when the BJP called the NDA’s meeting on the same date. The BJP-led coalition’s meeting was its farewell ceremony. The BJP’s farewell is certain. The new opposition alliance will take India to a new direction,” he said.

The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said that the problems of unemployment, inflation are increasing and are visible.

”It was said that demonetisation would end corruption… People changed the government in Karnataka because there was corruption of 40 per cent commission,” he said.

After attending a conclave of 26 opposition parties in Bengaluru, Yadav had on Tuesday said that Indian history will remember this day as the ”Bengaluru movement of patriotism and positive politics”.

In the meeting, the opposition alliance that will take on the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections was named ’Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA).