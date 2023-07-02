CHANGE LANGUAGE
New Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Will Be Known by Sunday: Bommai
New Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly Will Be Known by Sunday: Bommai

July 02, 2023

Bengaluru, India

The previous Basavaraj Bommai-led BJP government's recommendation to the Centre to implement internal reservation or reclassification of the 17% reservation for Scheduled Castes among sub-sects of Dalits led to the division of SC votes, party leaders told News18. (File pic/PTI)

According to BJP sources, the party national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, has already gathered opinions of the newly elected legislators

Former Karnataka Chief Minister and senior BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai said it will be known by Sunday as to who will be the Leader of Opposition in the State Legislative Assembly. According to party sources, BJP’s legislature party meeting is likely to take place on Sunday to elect its leader, who will also be the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, ahead of the legislature session starting from July 3.

”It will be known surely tomorrow evening,” Bommai told reporters in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday, in response to a question as to who will be the Leader of Opposition.

According to BJP sources, the party national general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, has already gathered opinions of the newly elected legislators, and the new leader is likely to be chosen based on it and the outcome of consultations with the BJP’s national leadership.

Bommai and senior leader and former Union Minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal are said to be the frontrunners for the post.

Questions were raised from several quarters, including the ruling Congress, regarding the delay in electing the Leader of Opposition by the BJP. Also there were criticisms alleging lack of strong or capable face in the BJP and infighting for the delay in appointment.

However, several BJP leaders including Bommai had hit back stating that the Leader of Opposition will be chosen, ahead of the full fledged Assembly session, as has been the practice.

