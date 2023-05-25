New Parliament Row: 2 Parties Accept Invite to Attend Inauguration Amid Mass Boycott by Opposition

Amidst the row over the inauguration of the new parliament building, two parties, Biju Janata Dal (BJD) and YSRCP on Wednesday announced their decision to attend the inaugural ceremony. This comes after 19 Opposition parties decided to boycott the opening of new the Parliament.

BJD spokesperson Lenin Mohanty released a letter announcing the participation of the party MPs in the inaugural function of the new parliament. In the letter, the party said it believes that the parliament as a symbol of democracy was above politics, and its stature should be safeguarded.

“BJD believes that these constitutional institutions should be above any issue that may affect their sanctity and honour. Such issues can always be discussed in the August house," the party stated in the letter. Currently, BJD has 12 MPs in the Lok Sabha and eight in the Rajya Sabha.

“The president of India is the head of the Indian State. The parliament represents 1.4 billion people in India. Both the institutions are symbols of Indian democracy and draw their authority from the constitution of India," the letter by the BJD spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, according to an ANI report, YSRCP MP Vijaysai Reddy also confirmed that their party will attend the inauguration of the new parliament building.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated PM Modi on the new parliament building on Wednesday and said boycotting the inauguration is not in the true spirit of democracy.

“I congratulate @narendramodi ji for dedicating the grand, majestic and spacious Parliament building to the nation. Parliament, being the temple of democracy, reflects our nation’s soul and belongs to the people of our country and all the political parties. Boycotting such an auspicious event is not in the true spirit of democracy," the YSRCP leader wrote in a tweet.

“Setting aside all political differences, I request that all political parties attend this glorious event. In the true spirit of democracy, my party will attend this historic event," he added.

The inauguration of the new parliament building is scheduled for Sunday, May 28. All opposition parties have decided to boycott the inaugural ceremony of the new Parliament building, said Sanjay Raut on Wednesday, announcing that Shiv Sena (UBT) too will not attend the event.

Parties that will boycott the event include MK Stalin’s Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United), Sharad Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party and Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

Quoting sources, news agency ANI reported that the Congress party is also likely to boycott the inauguration program.

