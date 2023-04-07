Folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, who was recently served a notice by Kanpur Police in February, has come up with another song — ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba (Season 2)’ — that launches a scathing attack on Nitish-Tejashwi government over Nalanda and Sasaram violence during Ram Navami.

The song has gone viral on social media, with Bihar BJP leaders also sharing it from their handles. Rathore’s song roughly translates to: “Stone-pelting continues during Ram Navami procession, and Bihar residents are the victim of this uncle-nephew duo (a reference to CM Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav). Chhapra is burning, so are Nalanda and Sasaram. And what is there in Bihar? 10 lakh jobs were promised during elections but none were given."

“What else is there in Bihar? Workers are dying due to spurious liquor (reference to multiple hooch tragedies). How long can you evade questions? ‘Uncle’ has been the chief minister for 15 years and so has nephew’s father (Lalu Prasad Yada), still no one has been able to erase the blot of unemployment," the folk singer further says.

“What is in Bihar? There is extortion, there is violence. These are signs of ‘jungle raj’," the song mentions.

Rathore gained popularity after her song, ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’, which was released ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly election 2022. Before this, she had made Part 1 of ‘Bihar Mein Ka Ba’ in 2020.

On February 16, the singer released the second part of ‘UP Mein Ka Ba’, following which she was served a notice asking whether she wrote the lyrics of the songs.

The singer shared a video of her receiving the notice. “Who is making you do all these?" the singer asked the cops as she received the notice. Former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia called the move by the Uttar Pradesh police shameful and said, “Is the BJP so scared of the voice of a folk singer?" Samajwadi chief, former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the police notice to Neha Singh Rathore.

Many on social media took a jibe at Rathore, asking her if Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s fear made her shift her criticism from BJP to grand alliance-led Bihar government. Some even made sarcastic comments, saying that she’s on the right right keeping both government and opposition on her side. A user also asked Rathore if she had replied to Kanpur police’s notice.

In the notice, Neha Singh Rathore was asked to verify it was her in the video, and if she herself uploaded the video. The folk singer was also asked whether the lyrics of the songs were written by her and whether she stands by those lyrics.

“If you have not written the lyrics, then has the lyricist taken your permission?" the police notice read. It asked the singer if she is aware of the “adverse impact" of the video on society. It was alleged that her song ‘UP Mein Ka Ba, Part 2’ was inciting hatred.

