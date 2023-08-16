Nitish Greets Kejriwal on Birthday, Likely to Meet Him in Delhi

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday extended birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, whom he is also likely to meet in the national capital.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office here, Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

Kumar went to Delhi to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee, in whose cabinet the JD(U) leader had served as a minister, on his death anniversary.

Now firmly in the anti-BJP camp, Kumar, one of the key players in the INDIA coalition, is also expected to hold talks with opposition leaders ahead of the meeting of the bloc scheduled in Mumbai later this month.

Details of his Delhi itinerary were not known though JD(U) sources said meetings with top leaders of the Congress, besides Kejriwal could be on the cards.