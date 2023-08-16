CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Nitish Kumar in Delhi: Bihar CM Pays Tribute to Vajpayee in Presence of Former NDA Allies
1-MIN READ

Nitish Kumar in Delhi: Bihar CM Pays Tribute to Vajpayee in Presence of Former NDA Allies

Curated By: Abhro Banerjee

News18.com

Last Updated: August 16, 2023, 15:11 IST

New Delhi, India

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrived in Delhi on Wednesday morning. (PTI File)

The Bihar Chief Minister also extended birthday greetings to his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal, whom he is also likely to meet in the national capital.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday arrived in Delhi to pay tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary. Kumar, the JD(U) leader had served as a minister in Vajpayee’s cabinet. Kumar’s previous NDA allies were also present at the memorial.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s office, Kumar wished a long and healthy life to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party chief.

Now firmly in the anti-BJP camp, Kumar, one of the key players in the INDIA coalition, is also expected to hold talks with opposition leaders ahead of the meeting of the bloc scheduled in Mumbai later this month.

Details of his Delhi itinerary were not known though JD(U) sources said meetings with top leaders of the Congress, besides Kejriwal could be on the cards.

first published:August 16, 2023, 14:24 IST
last updated:August 16, 2023, 15:11 IST