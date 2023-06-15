CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Politics » Out for a Walk, Nitish Kumar Jumps Onto Footpath to 'Save Himself' as 2 Bikers Enter Convoy
1-MIN READ

Out for a Walk, Nitish Kumar Jumps Onto Footpath to 'Save Himself' as 2 Bikers Enter Convoy

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 15, 2023, 11:59 IST

Patna, India

The men have been detained for breaching CM Nitish Kumar's security. (Image: PTI/File)

The men have been detained for breaching CM Nitish Kumar's security. (Image: PTI/File)

Nitish Kumar Security Breach: The incident took place near Circular Road, the area where several politicians, including former CM Rabri Devi live. The traffic on 7, Circular Road was restricted to one-way post the incident.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar was forced to jump onto a footpath during his morning walk at Patna’s Anne Marg, after two bike-borne men entered his convoy on Thursday. The men have been detained for breaching the CM’s security.

“The men were riding the motorcycles dangerously. The CM had to jump onto the footpath to save himself from any harm. The bikers had entered into Kumar’s security cover while he was taking a morning walk near Circular Road," a police officer said.

He added that the incident took place near Circular Road, the area where several politicians, including former CM Rabri Devi live. Patna SSP and some top officers had arrived at the spot. The traffic on 7, Circular Road was restricted to one-way post the incident.

The CCTV footage of the area is being scanned, while the CM’s security took the bikers into their custody and are interrogating them.

(details to follow)

Sumedha Kirti
