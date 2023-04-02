'Nitish Kumar's PM Aspirations Will be Shattered': Amit Shah Tears Into Bihar's Mahagathbandhan Govt

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar in view of the communal violence in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and said Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s dream of becoming the next prime minister will never come true.

“People of the country have decided that Narendra Modi will become the prime minister for the third consecutive term. Once that happens, Nitish Kumar will go back on his promise of handing over the mantle to his deputy Tejashwi Yadav as his dreams of becoming the PM will be shattered, Shah said at a rally in Hisua in Nawada district.

He coined the term ‘B.A.D’ for the ruling government in Bihar, stating the government was characterised by “bhrashtachar" (corruption), “arajakata" (anarchy) and “daman" (oppression).

Blaming the Nitish Kumar government for the communal tension that forced him to cancel a scheduled visit to Sasaram, one of the riot-hit towns, earlier in the day, Shah promised that rioters will be hung upside down if the BJP forms the government in the state in 2025.

Shah used terms like “log maare jaa rahe hain" (people were being killed) and “goliyan chal rahi hain" (guns were blazing) to blame the alliance government in Bihar, comprising the Congress, RJD and the Left, for engaging in “politics of appeasement" which had helped terrorism to flourish.

Shah asserted that the people of Bihar have decided to ensure the victory of party candidates in all the 40 Lok Sabha seats in the 2024 general elections.

“Rioters Will be Hung Upside Down"

Shah said he spoke to the Bihar Governor to take stock of the situation earlier in the day. “Lalan Singh (president of JD(U)) is taking exception to that. He should remember I am the Home Minister of the country. If lawlessness prevails in Bihar, I cannot be a mute spectator. The state is a part of the country", he said.

“Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi return to power in 2024 and help BJP form its own government in the assembly polls which would follow. All the rioters will be hung upside down (‘ulta latka denge’)", he added.

The BJP has blamed the imposition of Section 144 CrPC in Sasaram for the cancellation of Shah’s trip scheduled to attend a function on the occasion of Emperor Asoka’s birth anniversary.

Shah also said BJP’s doors are always closed for the Bihar CM who ditched the saffron party in August last year. “The BJP can never join hands with Nitish Kumar, who spreads venom of casteism, and ‘Jungle Raj’ pioneer Lalu Prasad," he said.

The Home Minister also accused the former coalition partner of being in the same league as staunch opponents like RJD, Congress and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Trinamool Congress. He claimed that unlike the Congress, JD(U), RJD, TMC, who had opposed the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, “one fine morning, Modi laid the foundation of a sky-high temple there".

CM Holds High-level Meeting on Ram Navami Riots, Announces Ex-gratia

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar held a high-level meeting amid communal tensions during Ram Navami festivities at Sasaram and Bihar Sharif towns and instructed police and administration to be alert and maintain full promptness. He ordered stringent measures to be taken against the culprits once they are identified, and closely monitor any potential spread of rumours to maintain law and order.

He also spoke to the father and brother of the person who died in Biharsharif during the Ram Navami procession and expressed his condolences. The chief minister, who held a high-level meeting reviewing the situation also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the next of kin of the deceased.

Police said 77 people have been arrested in connection with the communal violence that erupted in Bihar Sharif town in Nalanda district and said “normalcy has returned." “Normalcy has been restored in Bihar Sharif the situation is completely under control. Total 77 people have so far been arrested by the district police as part of its investigation into the matter. Senior officers are camping in the affected areas..and adequate deployments of security forces have been made in the area" it said in a Twitter post.

Meanwhile, Nitish Kumar denied aspirations for the Prime Ministerial race in February and voiced disapproval of slogans raised by workers of his JD(U).

Read all the Latest Politics News here