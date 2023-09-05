CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :India's World Cup SquadJawanAsia Cup 2023G20 SummitWorld Cup Tickets
Home » Politics » Nitish Trips and Falls at Teachers' Day Function in Patna University
1-MIN READ

Nitish Trips and Falls at Teachers' Day Function in Patna University

PTI

Last Updated: September 05, 2023, 15:16 IST

New Delhi, India

Kumar lost his balance while proceeding towards a plaque, which was unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar (PTI File)

Kumar lost his balance while proceeding towards a plaque, which was unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar (PTI File)

Kumar did not appear to suffer a serious injury as he walked without a limp to take the dais and also garlanded a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday tripped and fell down on the campus of Patna University where he had gone to attend a function held on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

Kumar lost his balance while proceeding towards a plaque, which was unveiled by Governor Rajendra Arlekar. Security personnel promptly caught hold of the CM and helped him to get on his feet.

Kumar did not appear to suffer a serious injury as he walked without a limp to take the dais and also garlanded a portrait of former President Sarvapalli Radhakrishnan, whose birth anniversary is celebrated across the country as Teachers’ Day.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
Tags:
  1. Nitish Kumar
  2. bihar
  3. Patna
first published:September 05, 2023, 15:16 IST
last updated:September 05, 2023, 15:16 IST