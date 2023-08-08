Congress's Gaurav Gogoi Opens No Confidence Debate, BJP Asks Why Didn't Rahul Speak

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Tuesday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi asking why did he not open the debate on the no-confidence motion against the government. The treasury benches were “very enthusiastically" waiting for Rahul Gandhi’s speech, added Joshi.

Rahul Gandhi was reinstated as a Member of Parliament on Monday after the Supreme Court stayed his conviction in the ‘Modi surname’ case. Congress had been pushing for the debate on the non-confidence motion to happen early so Rahul Gandhi could participate in the debate, who was present in the Lok Sabha today. Follow LIVE

However, when Speaker Om Birla called on Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi to begin the debate on the motion at noon, Pralhad Joshi, who is the Parliamentary Affairs minister, got up and asserted that the Speaker’s office had received a letter at 11.55 am that Gandhi would be speaking in place of Gogoi.

“What happened in the space of five minutes, sir? What is the problem? We are very enthusiastic to listen to Mr Rahul Gandhi," Union Minister Joshi said.

Joshi’s comments caused an unrest in the Lok Sabha and the Speaker had to wait for the House to settle before asking the Congress leader to speak.

Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi opened the debate by saying the no-confidence motion is “not about numbers but for Manipur’s justice".

“No confidence motion is our compulsion. The no-confidence motion is not about numbers but for Manipur’s justice," he said.

“The INDIA alliance has moved this no-confidence motion for Manipur because Manipur demands justice. The incidents are not merely happening in a corner of Northeast, but are happening in India. If Manipur is burning, the entire India is burning," the Congress leader added.

VIDEO | “The INDIA alliance has moved this no-confidence motion for Manipur because Manipur demands justice. The incidents are not merely happening in a corner of Northeast, but are happening in India. If Manipur is burning, the entire India is burning," says Congress MP… pic.twitter.com/4IMM8VPpdv— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 8, 2023

“Our demand was clear that PM, being the head of the country, comes to the House, expresses sympathy and all parties extend their support, and that Manipur gets a message that the Parliament is with them at this time of crisis, " Gogoi further said.