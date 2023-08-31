The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) seems to have made up its mind about the Akali Dal’s possible induction in the INDIA bloc, with MP Raghav Chadha saying there will be “no conversation” on their entry into the opposition camp.

The development comes in the backdrop of the third INDIA meeting in Mumbai on Thursday. As of now, 28 political parties have joined hands against the BJP and the opposition bloc has made it clear that it is open to talks with more parties to gain allies.

However, speaking exclusively to News18, Chadha said: “Regarding the Akali Dal, there is no conversation and there will be no conversation on their induction in the INDIA alliance.”

The Maha Vikas Aghadi, which is organising the Mumbai meet, held a press conference on Wednesday in which NCP supremo Sharad Pawar was asked about Akali Dal and other parties. In reply, Pawar had said “we need to consider regional dynamics”. “In case of Akali Dal, if they want to join hands, they can come. But in Punjab, we have AAP in government and Congress — which is also part of INDIA alliance — has a different stand and strategy there. So we will have to consult them before taking any decision. We should not take a decision that creates difference within our alliance,” Pawar had said.

Chadha also said both meetings of the INDIA bloc — in Patna and Bengaluru — were extremely successful. “In the first meeting, everyone got together; it was a meeting of minds. There is strong resolve to take India forward and free India from the shackles of unemployment, agrarian crisis etc. In the third meeting, which is happening in Mumbai, the INDIA alliance will come up with a proper blueprint and an agenda which will be taken to the people.”

He added: “All regional parties have their own strengths and weaknesses but the fact that today INDIA alliance got 11 sitting chief ministers on one stage is testimony to the fact that these regional outfits — who wish to save democracy and free India from shackles of unemployment, inflation, price rise — have come together.”

Chadha was of the opinion that MVA would get an overwhelming mandate in Maharashtra as people are upset with the Eknath Shinde government over the “betrayal” and this will be demonstrated in the upcoming elections.

Asked about the seat-sharing formula in Delhi’s context — where there is tussle between AAP and Congress — Chadha said: “I won’t be able to comment on this as there is no discussion which has started. But in any alliance, seat-sharing and dialogue around it are important. Whenever that happens, we will know what the outcome is. But let me say that in this alliance, parties have not come together for their personal ambition but for the greater good of India. Parties have given up on their personal opinions and differences and joined this alliance.”