‘No Intention to Serve, Wants to Hide Corruption’: Shah Slams AAP Over Delhi Services Bill

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over Delhi Services Bill, saying it wants to hide the corruption of the Arvind Kejriwal government and urged the opposition parties to not support the national capital’s ruling party.

Speaking during the debate in the Lok Sabha on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, Shah said the BJP and Congress had ruled the national capital without any confrontation, and problems arose only in 2015 when a government came that had no intention to serve but only be at loggerheads with the Centre.

“The problem with the Bill is not about control of transfer and postings of officers, but to hide the truth of the bungalow worth crores by gaining control over vigilance and to hide the truth about the corruption that has taken place," Shah said.

The Home Minister said also said that the AAP will not enter into any alliance with Congress after the bill is passed by Parliament. He urged the opposition to think about Delhi and not any alliance.

Shah also underlined that the efforts of the opposition to build an alliance against the BJP were an exercise in futility as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was set to return to power with a massive majority.

He also said Pt Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Patel, Rajaji, Rajendra Prasad and Dr Ambedkar were opposed to Delhi being given the status of a full state.

He said the order of the Supreme Court mentioned that the Parliament has the right to make laws on any issue related to the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Refuting Shah’s charges, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Gupta said that the Delhi government in itself is a unique example, which has improved the conditions of government schools and made them world-class. “Medical treatment, water & electricity have been made free for the public…CM Arvind Kejriwal’s work is appreciated all over the world," he said.

More than two dozen opposition parties have extended support to the AAP over the Delhi Services Bill whereas parties like Biju Janata Dal (BJD), YSRCP and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) that are neither in the NDA nor in I.N.D.I.A camp have announced to vote in favour of the bill. With the support of BJD, YSCRP and TDP, the bill is likely to sail through both houses of the Parliament.