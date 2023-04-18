Ajit Pawar Puts End to 'Joining Hands With BJP Specualtions, Says 'I Am With NCP'

Amid speculations about growing proximity with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar said that he is not planning to join hands with the BJP and will always remain in NCP.

The clarification comes against the backdrop of reports speculating a plausible political move by Ajit Pawar amid his increasing closeness and softening stance towards the BJP.

Some media reports even claimed that Pawar might make a switch and join BJP. However, the NCP leader has dismissed the claims as false and baseless rumours.

I am with the NCP and will remain with the party: Ajit Pawar, LoP Maharashtra Assembly & NCP leader pic.twitter.com/VpLnF4tJfQ— ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2023

Speculation began to swirl last week when Ajit Pawar suddenly cancelled his scheduled meetings and made remarks that were observed as softening towards the BJP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s camp. The BJP is part of the Shinde government.

Earlier, NCP chief Sharad Pawar also refuted such claims and said that his nephew and senior party leader Ajit Pawar has not called any meeting of party MLAs.

Speaking to the media in Purandar, Sharad Pawar said whatever discussions are going on in the minds of the media are not there in ”our minds”.

”…There is no importance of all these discussions. The reports have no meaning. I can say about NCP that all our colleagues are of one thinking of how to make the party stronger, and there is no other thought in anybody’s mind,” the party chief said.

The party’s state president (Jayant Patil) is busy with a local election in his region, and another party leader Ajit Pawar is also busy with the work of the party and providing guidance to everyone,” he told PTI.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Pawar trashed rumours of him switching to BJP’s side and said that his party will never join hands with the saffron camp.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, who is an NCP ally, on Sunday put a stop to such speculations claiming that Sharad Pawar recently told him that his party will never join hands with the BJP even if anyone takes an individual decision to do so.

