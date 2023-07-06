'No PM Should Be Without Wife': Lalu Prasad Yadav's Advice to Rahul Gandhi on Marriage

RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav on Thursday stressed that “no prime minister should be without a wife". Lalu Prasad Yadav, while talking to reporters about the prime ministerial face from the Opposition front and his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married soon, said that it was “wrong to stay at the official residence of the prime minister without a wife".

“Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM’s residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with," the former chief minister of Bihar said in a veiled dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

#WATCH | When asked about the PM face from Opposition & his earlier advice to Rahul Gandhi to get married, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav says, “Whoever becomes the PM should not be without a wife. Staying at PM residence without a wife is wrong. This should be done away with..,"… pic.twitter.com/uh0dnzyoJk— ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2023

During a joint press conference held in Patna post the meeting of the opposition parties on June 23, RJD President Lalu Prasad Yadav shared a light-hearted moment with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi advising him to trim his beard and get married soon.

“Biyah nahi kiye aap. Shaadi kar lena chahiye tha. Abhi bhi samay beeta nahi hai. Shaadi kariye aur hum log baraati chalenge. Ab pakka karna padega. (You should have gotten married. There’s still time. There’s still time though, get married and we will attend the procession)," said Lalu Prasad Yadav amid laughter.

Gandhi replied to his comments, saying “ab aapne boldia hai toh hojayega".