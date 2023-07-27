CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Parliament Monsoon SessionPMO vs Ashok GehlotRajasthan Red DiaryNo-confidence MotionManipur Violence
Home » Politics » No Police in Ladies Compartment When Woman Was Sexually Assaulted in Moving Train: Fadnavis Tells Maha Assembly
1-MIN READ

No Police in Ladies Compartment When Woman Was Sexually Assaulted in Moving Train: Fadnavis Tells Maha Assembly

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 27, 2023, 19:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo/PTI)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (File photo/PTI)

The incident happened on June 14 and the accused was arrested the same day, Fadnavis said. The process to file a chargesheet against him is on, the minister said

There were no police personnel present in the ladies' compartment when a woman was sexually assaulted in a moving local train in Mumbai last month, Maharashtra Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the state assembly on Thursday.

“Local patrolling is operational in ladies' compartments between 9 pm to 6 am. At other times, police are deployed at the railway platforms,” Fadnavis said in a written reply to a query by Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik.

“As the incident happened between 7.30 and 8.30 am, no action has been initiated against any police personnel,” Fadnavis said.

The incident happened on June 14 and the accused was arrested the same day, Fadnavis said. The process to file a chargesheet against him is on, the minister said.

A labourer was arrested for sexually assaulting the woman. The arrest was made eight hours after the assault which happened between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Masjid Bunder stations.

When the woman raised an alarm as the Masjid Bunder station approached, the man got off the train and fled.

The Government Railway Police said the 20-year-old woman stays in Girgaum and was on her way to appear for an examination at Belapur.

She boarded the ladies’ compartment of the train which was empty. As the train began moving, the man boarded the train and seeing the woman alone, he approached and sexually assaulted her, police said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
About the Author
Arpita Raj
Arpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and international day-to-day news for news18.com. After graduating from Jam...Read More
Tags:
  1. Devendra Fadnavis
  2. maharashtra
first published:July 27, 2023, 19:31 IST
last updated:July 27, 2023, 19:31 IST