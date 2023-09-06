'Nobody Knows When Hinduism Was Born...': K'taka Minister Raises Question Over Origin of Religion

Just hours after Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s remark on how to visit Hindu Temples stirred controversy, another state minister struck a political furore with his statement questioning the origins of Hinduism. The minister was Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who on Tuesday, said that nobody knows when the Hindu religion was born and who gave birth to it.

“There is still a question mark as to when Hindu religion was founded, who gave birth to Hinduism? The question mark is still there and the answer is not found. Jainism and Buddhism were found in India and Islam, and Christianity came from outside. All religions want the welfare of mankind," IANS quoted Parameshwara as saying at a teacher’s day event.

Parameshwara’s remarks, however, did not go well with the BJP as senior leader K. S. Eshwarappa slammed the home minister for his “irresponsible statement" seeking an unconditional apology from him.

Speaking to reporters in Bagalkot, Eshwarappa said, “You either tender an apology or come up with the names of your great grandfathers."

“Parameshwara, who is the state Home Minister, should not make such comments. It just shows his desperation for grabbing headlines," Eshwarappa said.

“I want to tell Parameshwara that he does not have any right to speak on Hindu religion. Parameshwara’s father is Gangadharappa. His grandfather is Mariyappa. Let him tell the name of his great-grandfather," Eshwarappa added.

This comes just hours after Siddaramaiah’s remarks over some Hindu temples asking men to remove their shirts and wear an ‘angavastra’ has set off a new controversy making the start of the INDIA bloc ahead of the 2024 General Elections even more challenging.

“I had once gone to a temple in Kerala, where they asked me to remove my shirt and enter. I told them I would not enter the temple and pray from outside. They were not asking everyone to remove their shirts, but just a few. This practice is inhumane… All are equal for god,” Siddaramaiah said during the celebrations for the 169th birth anniversary of social reformer Narayana Guru.

The controversial remark adds to the INDIA bloc’s problems as a row over Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin still continues to simmer.

Udhayanidhi Stalin’s ‘Eradicate Sanatan Dharma’ Controversy

In an event organised by the Tamil Nadu Progressive Writers and Artists Association in Chennai last week, Tamil Nadu Sports Minister and CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin compared Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and dengue and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

“Sanatan Dharma is a principle that divides people in the name of caste and religion. Uprooting Sanatan Dharma is upholding humanity and human equality," he said.

He, however, later claimed that he had not called for violence or genocide against the followers of Sanatan Dharma.

Meanwhile, an FIR was registered here against the DMK leader as well as Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Priyank Kharge for allegedly outraging religious feelings.

(With inputs from IANS)