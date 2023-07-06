CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nobody Unhappy in My Party Over Ajit Pawar Joining Govt, Says Maha CM Eknath Shinde
Nobody Unhappy in My Party Over Ajit Pawar Joining Govt, Says Maha CM Eknath Shinde

Published By: Arpita Raj

PTI

Last Updated: July 06, 2023, 19:02 IST

Mumbai, India

Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs, and MPs on Wednesday.

Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs, and MPs on Wednesday. (File photo/PTI)

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Thursday said nobody in Shiv Sena is unhappy over NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s inclusion in the state ministry.

Shinde described as “rumours spread by the opposition” reports that his chief ministerial chair may be in jeopardy after Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP MLAs joined his year-old state ministry.

Some Shiv Sena legislators had apparently raised concerns after the NCP faction led by Ajit Pawar joining the state government.

Shinde presided over a meeting of Shiv Sena MLAs, MLCs, and MPs on Wednesday.

Ajit Pawar’s remark that he wants to be the CM has created a flutter in political circles.

The remark has made the Shinde camp, which is awaiting the Assembly Speaker's ruling on disqualification complaint against its MLAs, nervous.

Maharashtra minister Uday Samant, who belongs to the Shinde-led group, said reports about Shinde’s resignation were false.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)
first published:July 06, 2023, 19:02 IST
last updated:July 06, 2023, 19:02 IST