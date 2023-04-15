CHANGE LANGUAGE
Non-disclosure of Cases in Poll Affidavit: Fadnavis Appears Before Court

Non-disclosure of Cases in Poll Affidavit: Fadnavis Appears Before Court

Satish Uke, an advocate, had filed the application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis alleging that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against the BJP leader in 1996 and 1998

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 15:13 IST

Nagpur, India

Devendra Fadnavis
Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis’s statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter (PTI/File)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday appeared before a court here in connection with an application seeking action against him for alleged non-disclosure of criminal cases in his election affidavit in 2014.

Fadnavis’s statement would be recorded by Civil Judge V A Deshmukh after which the court will hear final arguments in the matter.

Satish Uke, an advocate, had filed the application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis alleging that cases of cheating and forgery had been registered against the BJP leader in 1996 and 1998 but he did not disclose this information in his poll affidavit Read More

ahead of the 2014 assembly elections.

Uke is presently in jail after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of money laundering.

